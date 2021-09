Marwan Khoury – Lebanese superstar

Marwan Khoury, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and composer, is considered one of the most respected Lebanese artists. He has performed in very prestigious venues like the Opera House of Egypt and Carthage.

Song list:

1. Kasr El Showk

2. Khayal El Omer

3. Khidni Maak

4. Kil Asayed

5. Lawla El Hawa

6. Ana W Leyl

7. Ihsas Jdid