Phi Nhung – Bolero and Folk Songstress

Vietnamese-American singer Phi Nhung has melted the hearts of fans during her 20-year career with folk songs and songs about Vietnam’s land and people. She took her last breath in Ho Chi Minh City this week after struggling with COVID-19.

Song list:

1. Phải lòng con gái Bến Tre

2. Bỏ quê

3. Mama. I come back home tomorrow

4. Life dust