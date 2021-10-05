CGTN Channels to Switch to HD in SES and Globecast Renewal Agreement

Audiences across Europe are now able to watch China Global Television Network (CGTN) channels in high-definition (HD) due to a new capacity agreement, SES announced today. Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has extended its partnership with SES to deliver three CGTN channels in HD using Globecast’s media services and SES’s satellites at 19.2 degrees East. These channels continue to be available in SD quality.

Under the multi-year agreement, Globecast will lease additional capacity on SES’s prime neighbourhood to deliver CGTN News, CGTN Documentary and CGTN French, and will manage the uplinking and contribution services for these channels. After a simulcast period, all three Chinese public broadcaster’s channels will broadcast exclusively in HD by the end of the year.

“As premium broadcast service provider in the European region, when CGTN approached us with their plans to move to HD, our obvious choice was to work with our long-term partner, SES, to identify key positions. It’s a pleasure to start a new transponder on Astra 19.2 location with 24/7 channel monitoring services to reach large audiences for key public broadcaster like CGTN,” said Shakunt Malhotra, Managing Director-Asia of Globecast.