Mediacorp Inks Deal

Mediacorp has launched a dialect variety programme Happy Together, or 《欢喜一家亲》, to engage seniors. The programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), aims to promote lifelong learning and empower seniors to stay healthy and active in their golden years.

A Mediacorp spokesperson said it will be leveraging its media network and the star power of its celebrities to drive awareness and publicity for the show, including rolling out trailers in both Chinese and dialect versions on free-to-air Channel 8, and featuring key show highlights and popular cast members such as Mark Lee, Marcus Chin and Liu Ling Ling, among others. These celebrities will also amplify publicity for the programme through TV and radio appearances. The spokesperson also added that there will be no product placements in the programme.