SIBC holds low key 69th anniversary celebration

Formerly known as the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Service (SIBS), the national broadcaster started in September 1952 as a government information service department. It became SIBC, a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) in 1977.

The low key celebration today included an interfaith service and a staff meeting. The celebration included the cutting of an anniversary cake.

SIBC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Johnson Honimae told staff that given the situation that the country is in with the effects of the COVID19 pandemic the Corporation cannot afford to host any big anniversary celebration. Hopefully a bigger celebration will be planned for next year when SIBC marks its 70th anniversary.

Mr Honimae says SIBC has come a long way since its inception as the SIBS.

He says despite the challenges over the years SIBC continues to deliver on its mandate that is to inform, educate and entertain.