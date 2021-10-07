VTV to Broadcast Film Fest Ceremony Next Year

The 22nd edition of the Vietnam Film Festival will be organised as an online event from January 18-20 next year to ensure safety regulations amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Director of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Cinematography Department Vi Kien Thanh.

Previously, the festival was postponed until November instead of September as planned, due to the ravages of COVID-19, Thanh said.

Main events in the framework of the event will include screenings of contested films, and screening programmes in theatres and on online platforms for audiences.

The festival will introduce feature films, documentaries, science films, and cartoons.

The closing and award ceremony will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV) and Thua Thien – Hue Audio and Television Station.