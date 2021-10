Ca Hoi Hoang – A flood of Salmon is very “wild”

Ca Hoi Hoang (Wild Salmon Band) has been established since September 2013. The image of salmon swimming upstream is both suitable for the style of music that the group pursues, and reminds them of all the ups and downs the group has experienced.

Song list:

1. Now and then

2. Rooftop 102

3. That day

4. 4s

5. Fill in the blank