Reforms by Prasar Bharati to pave way for emerging technologies

Rolling-out broadcasting reforms at Doordarshan and All India Radio over the last couple of years, Prasar Bharati has started swiftly phasing out obsolete broadcasting technologies like analog terrestrial TV transmitters paving the way for paradigm shift to emerging technologies and new content opportunities.

The national broadcaster made it clear that the DD centres like DD Silchar and DD Kalaburagi will continue to generate programme content for broadcasting on the satellite channels of Doordarshan dedicated to their respective states, apart from maintaining their presence on digital media via YouTube and on social media.