10th Women With the Wave Forum
The 10th edition of the ABU WWW Forum was held virtually on Thursday, 14th October 2021.
The two hour event was joined by 155 participants from 43 countries in 6 continents. It was opened by the ABU Acting President Mr Yang Sung-dong.
A message to the forum by the award – winning actor Geena Davis was delivered by the President and CEO of Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, Madeline di Nonno.
Three videos re-visited our journey since we began in 2012: Seoul – Hanoi – Macau – Istanbul – Bali – Chengdu – Ashgabat – Tokyo – Virtual Edition – 2021.
The discussion and showcasing of initiatives was in three sessions:
Session 1: Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion with international and intergovernmental partners and sponsors – reports of highlights and progress ten years on
Session 2: Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion with regional media partners – reports of highlights and progress ten years
Session 3: ABU snapshot – A decade of leading, influencing and promoting Diversity and Inclusion in the Asia-Pacific media
The 10th WWW Forum launches the ABU Diversity and Inclusion Three – Year Plan, which will see monthly activities to mainstream Gender and Diversity in Asia – Pacific media organisations and more research of the Diversity in ABU members.