info@abu.org.my

News      |      Events

mobile logo

test

test top bar left

NHK Poll Puts Ruling Party Support Waning

NHK Poll Puts Ruling Party Support Waning

Japan on Tuesday kicked off its first official day of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 31 general election, with a media poll showing support for the ruling party easing, in a blow for recently installed prime minister Fumio Kishida.

Support for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was at 38.8%, according to a poll by public broadcaster NHK conducted over the weekend, down from 41.2% a week earlier.

Kishida’s approval rating also fell, slipping three percentage points to 46%, although his party is still expected to retain power, albeit with fewer seats.

Key election issues will be revitalising the economy and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.