VOV to Broadcast Assembly Live

The second plenary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) will open at the NA House in Hanoi on October 20.Before the opening ceremony, leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front and NA deputies will pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum.

After that, the National Assembly will hold a preparatory meeting. During this meeting, the legislators will listen to a speech of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and a report on collecting, explaining and revising the draft agenda of the second plenum, delivered by Bui Van Cuong, member of the NA Standing Committee, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office.

The legislature will then discuss and vote to approve the agenda of the second plenum.

The opening session of the second plenum will begin at 9am. It will be broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV1), Vietnam Television (VTV1) and National Assembly Television