AsiaSat acquires HK Live Streaming Co.

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat) has acquired a strategic stake in One Click Go Live Limited (formerly known as HERMES Live Technology Limited), a company incorporated in Hong Kong and specialised in video live streaming services and solutions.

‘One Click Go Live’ offers video live-streaming solutions that provide professional, broadcast-grade video streaming for live events. Its stable and scalable platform, built on patented video technologies, has delivered more than 300 live events across a geographical footprint of over 50 countries, reaching an audience of more than 20 million.

‘One Click Go Live’ also offers customized low latency live streaming solutions, which are particularly ideal for broadcasting content types such as sports streaming, live auctions, allowing viewers to watch the events on any devices in close to real-time. ‘One Click Go Live’ can be offered independently or as part of AsiaSat’s end-to-end media solution offerings to its blue-chip full time and occasional use customers for linear TV and occasional feed distribution.