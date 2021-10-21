FBC’s Diwali Festivities Go Virtual This Year

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s radio Diwali celebration’s will continue with a difference as many programs are lined up for its audience.

Manager Radio Programs, Shammi Lochan says this year the programs will be done virtually, keeping in mind the current restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says there are a lot of things they are doing in a lot more different ways to keep the spirit of Diwali alive by keeping Fijians connected.

“We will make Diwali such a beautiful season this year where you won’t miss much because we will still be engaged with you but virtually. We will be engaged through social media and of course, we will have a lot more live interactions on radio. So we will create magical atmosphere this Diwali connecting you not only with your family in Fiji but family abroad as well”.

The Diwali cooking, cleaning and sweets competition will be a first of its kind that will be done through online platforms.