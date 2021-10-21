MBC Debuts New Idol Show

MBC’s My Teenage Girl is the latest contender for the idol-survival genre in Korean television.

K-pop idol survival shows are a very hot topic in the K-pop community. Owing to the popularity and trendiness of the genre, many television studios come out with an attempt at making a truly unique show.

The show has gathered 84 female trainees from different entertainment labels, big and small. The aim is to create a “global girl group,” that will be able to chart on Billboard. Releasing later this year, the show will present a unique concept that has equipped itself with well-reputed mentors to lead its contestants to success.