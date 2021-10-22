RT Accepting Entries for 2021 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards

Introducing a monetary prize and a brand new category in the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards, for Best Humanitarian Journalism – now in its fourth year.

RT is now accepting entries for the 2021 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards, an annual competition that recognizes the best journalism from conflict zones. The awards, now in their fourth year, were established in honor of RT Arabic freelance reporter, Khaled Alkhateb, who died, at the age of 25, on July 30, 2017 while reporting for RT from the frontlines in Syria.

Each winner of the 2021 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards will, starting this year and going forth, receive a monetary prize of 200 thousand Rubles (or foreign currency equivalent).

For the first three years the award was handed specifically for work from active conflict zones. Starting in 2021, RT has expanded the field of submissions to include ‘Best Humanitarian Journalism: After the War’. Launched in order to highlight the “stories that inspire and encourage”, the video and written reports in this category seek to feature the entire spectrum of experience of communities after the war, intimate and universal alike: the post-conflict challenges and aspirations, trauma and healing, tension and reconciliation.

The Khaled Alkhateb Award is one of the most inclusive awards in the world, with applications accepted in any language, from any country, focusing on any conflict. The award welcomes entries from freelance journalists, small independent outlets and international mainstream, global networks and publishers alike.

The inaugural recipients of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards, in 2018, came from Iraq, Ireland and Singapore. Judging was conducted by an international jury of news media professionals and experts on the subject of war and armed conflicts, including former CBS correspondent Philip Ittner and the Association for International Broadcasting’s Tom Wragg. 2019 saw entries from 25 countries. Journalists from Russia, the United States, Italy, and India took top honors for their reports about conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Libya. In 2020, the winners were reporters from Russia, Syria and India.

Find out more and submit your entry at https://award.rt.com/