AVN Monthly Award

Winner: RTM, MALAYSIA

FORMER PM NAJIB RAZAK’S CONVICTION AND SENTENCING

Citation

The Asiavision Monthly Award for July, 2020, goes to RTM, Malaysia for its coverage of the conviction of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. The High Court found Najib guilty of all seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering related to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International funds, linked to the 1MDB financial scandal. Najib was sentenced to 72 years in jail and fined RM210 million. Soon after the verdict, RTM filed on Najib’s conviction and followed up with details of his sentencing. More stories on Najib’s appeal and bail conditions followed the next day.