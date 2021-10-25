AVN Monthly Award
Asiavision 2020 Monthly Award
The Asiavision Monthly Award is presented to the substantial Asiavision Storytellers.
Asiavision Where Storytellers Meet
Asiavison Monthly Award for March 2021
Winner: CCTV, China
MAJOR INTERNATIONAL STORY COVERAGE
The Asiavision Monthly Award for March, 2021 goes to CCTV, China for its coverage of major international stories focused on China. CCTV earned the award for: Breaking news of a devastating sand-storm out of Inner Mongolia; the sanctions imposed on China by a number of global superpowers for alleged human rights violations against the Uighur in Xinjiang; and a decision by the Chinese parliament to amend the legislative framework of Hong Kong’s electoral system.
Asiavision Monthly Award for January 2021
Winner: CCTV, CHINA
COVERAGE OF THE GOLD MINE BLAST IN SHANGDONG
Citation
January saw a massive search and rescue operation in China’s Shandong Province after a blast in a gold mine that trapped 22 workers underground. China’s CCTV was quick in providing members with up-to-date Same Day coverage of the rescue efforts as authorities raced to save the lives of the trapped miners. For this excellent coverage Asiavision’s Monthly Award for January 2021 goes to CCTV China.
Asiavision Monthly Award for February 2021
Winner: NHK, JAPAN
COVERAGE OF THE COUP D’ETAT IN MYANMAR
Citation
February greeted the world with the news of a coup d’etat in Myanmar, inhibiting the contribution of Asiavision Member in Myanmar, MRTV. As Members and Sister Unions searched for news and vision from inside the country, NHK Japan came to the rescue, providing continued and comprehensive coverage of the situation inside and outside Myanmar as the coup turned more violent and deadly as the month went on. For its excellent commitment to provide Members with the most relevant news items from Myanmar, Asiavision’s Monthly Award for February goes to NHK Japan.
Asiavision Monthly Award for December 2020
Winner: KBS, SOUTH KOREA
COVERAGE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Citation
December saw a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases reported around the Asia-Pacific region with South Korea the worst hit. In the capital Seoul, ICU beds reached capacity, reflecting a very grim picture for the country. Yet in these dire circumstances, KBS excelled in sharing with Members Same-Day coverage of stories from the front line as Korea battled a resurgence of the pandemic. For this reason, KBS Korea wins the Asiavision Monthly Award for December, 2020.
Asiavision Monthly Award for November 2020
Winner: VTV, VIETNAM
COVERAGE OF THE 37th ASEAN SUMMIT
Citation
In 2020 Vietnam took over the chairmanship of the regional body ASEAN and over the year, had been sharing with Members continuing coverage of Vietnam’s work in helming the body. November saw the culmination of the year-long coverage with the 37th ASEAN Summit and its associated meetings, along with the historic RCEP trade agreement being adopted by member nations. VTV’s excellent coverage throughout the year was matched by its commitment to provide Members with up-to-date coverage of the Summit and related meetings in November. For this reason, VTV wins the Asiavision Monthly Award for November 2020.
Asiavision Monthly Award for October 2020
Winner: TRT, TURKEY
COVERAGE OF EARTHQUAKE HITS IZMIR
Citation
As the month of October ended, Turkey was rocked by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the Aegean regions of Izmir. TRT immediately shared coverage of the disaster, and then continued to keep Members up-to-date on the rescue efforts, with excellent visuals of heart-breaking scenes from the disaster-hit region. For this reason, TRT jointly wins the Asiavision Monthly Award for October 2020.
Asiavision Monthly Award for October 2020
Winner: VTV, VIETNAM
COVERAGE OF FLOODING IN THE CENTRAL REGIONS
Citation
October plagued Vietnam with a number of natural disasters including two storms that subsequently caused flooding and landslides across many provinces in Central Vietnam. VTV was quick to share the preparations in place to moderate the damage, as well as extensive coverage of the rescue and relief efforts. VTV also shared a number of stories on the human aspect of the flooding, and for this reason, VTV jointly wins the Asiavision Monthly Award for October 2020.
Asiavision Monthly Award for September 2020
Winner: NHK, JAPAN
COVERAGE OF CHANGE OF GOVERNING PARTY’S LEADER
Citation
NHK provided extensive and continued coverage of Japan’s major political change – from the resignation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on August 28 through all the events that led to the Attestation Ceremony of Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, the announcement of his cabinet and the reaction from politicians and the public. NHK’s timely coverage is especially commendable because all these events happened as Japan was battling one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the country in decades. The NHK team provided Members with excellent coverage of both these major stories without delay.
Asiavision Monthly Award for August 2020
Winner: SLRC, SRI LANKA
COVERAGE OF SRI LANKA’S GENERAL ELECTIONS
Citation
SLRC wins the Monthly Award for providing continuous and up-to-date coverage of the Sri Lankan general election. The poll was originally scheduled in April but delayed to August 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, before being conducted with coronavirus prevention measures in place. SLRC provided Asiavision members with visuals from previews to polling day, final results and victory celebrations and the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister. The ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured a landslide victory in the election, with its leader Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as the Prime Minister before his brother and President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Kelani Raja Maha Viharaya temple.
Asiavision Monthly Award for July 2020
Winner: RTM, MALAYSIA
FORMER PM NAJIB RAZAK’S CONVICTION AND SENTENCING
Citation
The Asiavision Monthly Award for July, 2020, goes to RTM, Malaysia for its coverage of the conviction of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. The High Court found Najib guilty of all seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering related to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International funds, linked to the 1MDB financial scandal. Najib was sentenced to 72 years in jail and fined RM210 million. Soon after the verdict, RTM filed on Najib’s conviction and followed up with details of his sentencing. More stories on Najib’s appeal and bail conditions followed the next day.
Asiavision Monthly Award for June 2020
Winner: SLRC, SRI LANKA
FEATURE ON INDIGENOUS VADDAH TRIBE ENDING COVID-19 LOCKDOWN
Citation
The Asiavision Monthly Award for June 2020, goes to SLRC for its news feature on Sri Lanka’s indigenous Vaddah tribe ending their lockdown as the coronavirus threat recedes. The same day story, with good visuals and natsot, showed the tribe lifting self-isolation on their jungle villages and reopening their settlements to local and foreign tourists. SLRC’s quality script connected this fascinating local story to the wider COVID-19 emergency.
Asiavision Monthly Award for May 2020
Winner: IRIB, IRAN
IRIB’S INTERNATIONAL COVERAGE OF BREAKING NEWS
Citation
The Asiavision Monthly Award for May 2020, goes to IRIB for its coverage of two devastating events that happened outside of Iran. One was an insurgent attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 12 that killed 24 people, including new-born babies and mothers. The other was IRIB’s coverage of the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) _ight that came down in a residential area near Karachi Airport on May 22, killing 97 of the 99 people on board.
Asiavision Monthly Award for April 2020
Winner: KBS, KOREA
COVID_19 SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COVERAGE
Citation
The Asiavision Monthly Award for April 2020, goes to KBS, Korea for two science and technology stories that stood out among the COVID-19 pandemic coverage. Korean researchers have developed technology to help hearing-impaired people recognise sound using touch, rather than hearing, and also have produced transparent PPE masks to help communication for people with hearing disabilities.
Asiavision Monthly Award for March 2020
Winner: NHK, JAPAN
TOKYO OLYMPICS POSTPONED TO 2021 AMID COVID_19 PANDEMIC
Citation
The Asiavision Monthly Award for March 2020, goes to NHK (Japan) for the timely coverage when Olympic chiefs bowed to pressure and postponed the Tokyo Games until 2021 to ‘protect lives’, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After weeks of intense speculation, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed to the move on March 24. NHK was quick to make available for Asiavision visuals of Abe announcing the decision.
Asiavision Monthly Award for February 2020
Winner: RTM, MALAYSIA
RESIGNATION OF THE PRIME MINISTER
Citation
RTM jointly wins the award for the quick coverage of the resignation of the Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed and his subsequent appointment as interim Prime Minister by the Malaysian King as it made headlines around the world in late February. RTM rose to the occasion with its timely coverage by making extensive visuals available quickly for use by Asiavision members and partners.
Asiavision Monthly Award for February 2020
Winner: MCOT, THAILAND
MASS SHOOTING AT NAKHON RATCHASIMA
Citation
MCOT jointly wins the award for its quick response in uploading material on the mass shooting incident in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province and followed up with timely updates, including the vigil and memorial for the victims. At least 27 people, including the gunman – a sergeant major in the Thai army -were killed in the 18-hour shooting rampage that began in the evening of February 8
Asiavision Monthly Award for January 2020
Winner: IRIB, IRAN
ASSASINATION OF GENERAL SOLEIMANI
Citation
The New Year greeted Iran with the shocking news of a US attack assassinating the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani. IRIB was fast to respond with almost immediate footage of the attack, the subsequent events including reactions, mourning marches across the country, funeral processions and rituals. IRIB also provided extensive same-day coverage of the Iranian attack on the US base in Iraq, along with the downing of the Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 and the resulting developments. For this reason, AVN jointly awards Iran’s IRIB with the AVN Monthly Award for January.