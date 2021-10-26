Digital to Transform FM Radio in India

While private FM stations are fast moving from analog to digital globally, the time is now ripe for the public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati. The way media is consumed has drastically changed in the last few years in India and radio is no different. According to leading digital radio technology providers, the time has come for the country to go beyond the old terrestrial broadcasting techniques and adopt the digital FM era across the spectrum.

In a mobile-first country with more than 500 million smartphone users, music and content streaming has exploded on hand-held devices in India and along with TV which has seen the phenomenal rise of OTT, FM radio 2.0 is the way forward to tap millennials and Gen Z listeners.

While private FM stations are fast moving from analog to digital globally, the time is now ripe for the public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati to now join the digital bandwagon.