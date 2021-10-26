NRTA China Limits Harmful Content for Children

China’s National Radio and Television Administration announced a ban on children’s shows containing “any mention of violence and vulgarity with producers told to “resolutely resist bad plots”, and creating only “excellent cartoons”. Three years ago, China banned Peppa Pig from an online video channel for being associated with a “gangster” subculture.

In addition, China’s internet watchdog has said the country’s intense celebrity fan culture is negatively impacting young people’s mental health, cracking down on “blind worship” of stars. It accused online fan clubs of contributing to a bullying culture and of manipulating public opinion and has banned the trend of compiling celebrity popularity rankings in a bid to address the “chaos” in the fan community.