CCTV Reports on OIympic Readiness in Beijing

The accommodations where athletes will be living in the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village were revealed in a report from China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday.

According to the report, there are about 20 apartment buildings in the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village’s east and west districts.

During the Beijing Winter Olympics, 2,234 guest rooms in 18 apartment buildings will house athletes from around the world, while nine apartment buildings in the west district with a total of 1,040 guest rooms, will be available during the Paralympic Winter Olympics.