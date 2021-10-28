Film on front-liners to be broadcast by VTV in February​​​

A TV series featuring doctors and frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 will air in February. The 15-episode show, Shipper – Ban Menh Thien Than (Shippers), highlights the stories, challenges and sacrifices that doctors, nurses and health workers have faced during the pandemic.

People’s daily life and difficulties in quarantine zones are also featured. The show’s themes focus on love, unity, mercy, energy and belief.

“Our film came from our deep respect for the doctors, nurses and health workers who have worked and suffered to treat and take care of people during the pandemic,” said the film’s director Huynh Tuan Anh.

“It also highlights the Vietnamese spirit in fighting against the spread of the virus.

“Through our film, we want to send messages to encourage and praise the solidarity and bravery of people these days,” he said.

Ban Menh Thien Than features Meritorious Artists and theatre actresses My Duyen and Tuyet Thu as lead characters. Miss Asia USA 2006 Jennifer Pham and fashion model Phuong Linh are included.

Veteran actress Duyen appeared in blockbusters in the 1990s such as Vi Dang Tinh Yeu (The Taste of Love), Luoi Dao (The Knife) and Gai Nhay (Dancing Girl).