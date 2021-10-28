VOV Deputy DG Heads Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Society

Deputy Director General of the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) Tran Minh Hung has become Chairman of the Vietnam – Indonesia Friendship Association (VIFA) for the 2021-2026 tenure.He was elected at the VIFA’s fourth National Congress in Hanoi on October 27.

Speaking at the event, VIFA Vice Chairman Nguyen Dang Quang said during the new tenure, VIFA will renew its operations to contribute to bilateral ties and maintain an environment of peace and stability.

It will also work closely with chapters to carry out the 2017-2022 action programme, prepare for possibilities against COVID-19, as well as serve as a bridge to lift two-way trade to 10 billion USD soon.

At the same time, it will partner with the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam and partners to hold seminars and exchanges to learn about each other’s potential and jointly celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025 and other important events.

In order to safeguard national sovereignty and interests related to the East Sea issue, VAFI continues enhancing information work and making clear Vietnam’s stance and policies.

On the occasion, the Presidium of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) presented the insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” and certificates of merit to VAFI’s outstanding individuals in honour of their contributions.