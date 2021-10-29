ABU TEAM LEADS SYNDICATED COVERAGE OF COP 26 FOR MEMEBERS OF WBU

United Nations’ Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) will have a production unit at Conference on Climate Change COP26 in Glasgow offering syndicated coverage of the conference to broadcast organisations who are members of the WBU ( ABU, ASBU, AUB, CBU and EBU), with rights cleared for news broadcasting purposes.

The Glasgow COP 26 is widely viewed as a make or break gathering to avoid catastrophic temperature rises of the Planer that would lead to more devastating world storms, floods and wildfires and other natural disasters.

COP stands for Conference of the Parties. Parties are the signatories of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – a treaty agreed in 1994 which has 197 Parties (196 countries and the EU). The 2021 conference, hosted by the UK, together with our partners Italy, in Glasgow, will be the 26th meeting of the Parties, which is why it’s called COP26.

United Nations climate change conferences are among the largest international meetings in the world. The negotiations between governments are complex and involve officials from every country in the world as well as representatives from civil society and the global news media.

From 1st to 12 November 2021, the ABU/UNDRR unit will record and distribute interviews and relevant visuals from COP26, that can be broadcast by member organisations on news and factual output programmes.

This activity is made in close cooperation with Asiavision, Afrovision, Arab Vision and Eurovision. The unit will target up to 6 items daily that will reflect DRR/Climate issues. The aim will be to advise organisations in advance of the issues/stories/interviewees to be recorded – taking into account that the location of COP26 is Glasgow and that the recording and distribution times for material will be between 11.00 and 18.00 GMT throughout the conference.

For more information how to access the feed from COP 26, please contact

natalia@abu.org.my or russell.isaac.sms@gmail.com

To consult the provisional calendar, please visit the website of UNFCCC COP26