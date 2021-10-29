Asiavision Annual Awards 2021 celebrate the best of the past year!

The ABU News Department’s set of premier events came to a fitting conclusion on Friday, October 29, with the annual celebration of the best of the best contributed by Asiavision Members over the last year. The Facebook live-stream of the Asiavision Annual Awards 2021 followed two days of NewsGroup Webinar Meetings for both Pacific and Asian Members.

With around 17,000 news stories eligible for the 2020-21 season, prizes were presented in seven categories, along with the Award for Coverage of the Year. This year, a category for Outstanding International Coverage was introduced to recognise the many stories of global importance that Members increasingly contribute through their correspondents based outside their home countries.

The 2021 Award for Coverage of the Year goes to VTV Vietnam, for their excellent coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This included pandemic prevention and daily updates as well as a vast array of economic, social, technological, and human-interest stories that showed a comprehensive picture of how individuals, businesses, small communities and the country as a whole were battling the pandemic.

Among the winners: NHK Japan who won two awards – Outstanding Visuals for a News Story and Outstanding Coverage of Breaking News; CNA Singapore – Outstanding Reporting on Climate Change and Adaptation; EMTV Papua New Guinea – Outstanding Reporting from the Pacific; IRIB Iran – Outstanding International Coverage; TVB Hong Kong – Outstanding Reporting of a News Story; and CCTV China – Outstanding Coverage of a News Event.

Looking at the numbers, NHK Japan received five nominations (2 wins); VTV Vietnam received four nominations (1 win); IRIB Iran (1 win), CCTV China (1 win), TVB Hong Kong (1 win) and KBS South Korea all received three nominations; PNN Cambodia, RTM Malaysia, SLRC Sri Lanka, TRT Turkey, TVRI Indonesia and MCOT Thailand all received two nominations; and EMTV Papua New Guinea (1 win), CNA Singapore (1 win), TV5 Mongolia, TDM Macau, VBTC Vanuatu, FijiTV Fiji, FBC Fiji all received a single nomination each.

The ceremony was held virtually for the second year running – live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The eligibility period for the 2022 Awards runs from 01 June 2021 to 31 May 2022. The winners will be announced at the Global News Forum 2022, set for October 2022 in New Delhi, India.