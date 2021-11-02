Global Trekker Joins MEASAT’s HD Video Neighbourhood

MEASAT Satellite Systems Sdn. Bhd. (“MEASAT”) announced today an agreement with Rock Entertainment Holdings for the distribution of Global Trekker HD via MEASAT-3a satellite. The channel joins MEASAT’s High Definition (“HD”) video neighbourhood at 91.5°E for viewers across Asia Pacific.

Global Trekker is a premium channel which features a broad range of content that broadens one’s mind, heart, and soul. Here viewers get to explore the world, bringing them closer to nature, and giving them insights to business success and how technology improves everyday lives.

“Since 2017, MEASAT has proudly served Rock Entertainment Holdings with its distribution of ROCK Entertainment, ROCK Extreme, ZooMoo and Smithsonian HD channels.

The addition of Global Trekker HD on MEASAT’s platform will further enhance the variety of our HD channel bouquet – making us the preferred satellite operator for HD channel distribution in the region”, said Ganendra Selvaraj, Associate Vice President, Sales, MEASAT.