Media Prima launches Jom Ronda

Media Prima Omnia has launched a spin-off event of its hugely popular ‘Jom’ series, namely Jom Ronda, which aims to spread joy among communities.

Media Prima Omnia Sdn Bhd general manager Eileen Lim said Jom Ronda is one of Omnia’s initiatives to spread cheer among the people nationwide.

“JomRonda is a branch under the ‘Jom’ series, which follows the Jom Heboh carnival as well as Jom Heboh di Rumah launched last year.

“This campaign is part of our efforts to bridge the gap between brands as well as consumers as Malaysians ease into the ‘new normal’ lifestyle.