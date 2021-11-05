DW and CPJ: standing up for freedom of speech

DW has launched a new campaign that is branching out into an area where Germany’s international broadcaster has never been before: fashion. With the Uncensored Collection, DW is not only bringing attention to different ways to circumvent censorship, it’s also helping support and protect journalists worldwide. Proceeds will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent, nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide.

The Uncensored Collection was developed in cooperation with Berlin-based designer Marco Scaiano. Along with highlighting an important message, each garment includes instructions for tools to help people circumvent censorship and access independent media – no matter where they are. Information about where to purchase items from the collection online is available at uncensored.dw.com.