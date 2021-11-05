Japan Prize 2021 On Now

The judging and Awards Ceremony for this year’s Japan Prize,the 48th in the series, will be convened online for the second year in a row

due to the travel restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic. During this difficult times, we see it as our mission to bring as many people as possible around the world in contact with the world’s educational content. This year’s Japan Prize will provide more opportunities for contact than ever, including both onsite and online screenings and panel discussions

Between November 5th and 8th, the onsite events,with a limited capacity for health and safety reasons, will be held at the With Harajuku Hall in Tokyo’s Harajuku district.

▼Register online for free to attend the onsite or online Events and Showcases.

https://www.nhk.or.jp/jp-prize/english/events/event_20211104.html

From 8:00pm Japan Time on Thursday, November 9th, we will announce the winners of Japan Prize 2021 at the Online Awards Ceremony.

▼Free Registration is now open for the Online Awards Ceremony.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VLykTtL3SIKntA3dHh5VVA

267 works from 48 countries and regions were entered for this year’s Japan Prize.