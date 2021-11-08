KBS Drama A Royal Treat

The King’s Affection releases a spectacular, color-full, and thrill-inducing episode every Monday and Tuesday. Furthermore, this historical k-drama series stirred up a lot of excitement even before its release.

This is because KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) is known for its amazing historical dramas. The King’s Affection, too, will be adding a diamond to KBS’s crown. The series airs at 9:30 pm at Korean Standard Time on KBS2. Furthermore, the Kings’ s Affection incorporates comedy and action into this romance that is set up during the Joseon era. Each episode of The King’s Affection will make you laugh, cry, and swoon all within an hour.