VOV Reports on Japan Film Fest in Vietnam

Cinema lovers nationwide will be given the opportunity to watch several Japanese movies wherever they are through the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) Online, with the event scheduled to get underway from November 15, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

The films were previously introduced at JFF Online 2020 and Japan Hour last year, including ‘Dance with me’, ‘Gon, the Little Fox’, ‘Little Nights, Little Love’, ‘The Great Passage’, and ‘Tora-san in Goto’.

The second phase is set to run from February 14, 2022, to February 27, 2022, and will see the participation of 20 movies.

Along with these five movies, the second phase will introduce ‘The flavour of green tea over rice’, ‘Tokyo marble chocolate’, ‘Documentary’ and some others.

The films represent a variety of genres, including comedy, musical, drama, romance, animation, and documentary.

Information about the films is available at https://watch.jff.jpf.go.jp/ .

The JFF is a project held by the Japan Foundation in order to promote Japanese films around the world. Running with the slogan ‘Japanese Film Anytime, Anywhere,’ the project was initially launched in 2016 for 10 ASEAN countries and Australia.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival is to be held virtually and 20 Japanese films will be screened across two phases.