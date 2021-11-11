DRM: Indian Automotive Car Industry has Fastest Digital Radio Adoption

The Indian automotive market has achieved the fastest digital radio adoption, with 28% of new cars on the road currently being equipped with a DRM digital radio receiver.

This achievement was recorded while most of the public broadcaster AIR’s transmissions are in simulcast mode (DRM and a legacy analogue signal), with the pure DRM transmissions slowly gaining ground. The figure of 28% within this short time frame after launching digital radio services is unparalleled in the world. The market share is similar with what has been achieved in the US for the domestic digital radio standard, but in a time span of over 20 years, and with a proportionally much higher investments by commercial companies.