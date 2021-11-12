Registration now open for the 6th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention

The Registration is now open for the 6th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention. The two-hour virtual event on 9th December 2021 (14:00 – 16:00 KL TIME) will focus on the actions governments, businesses, NGOs and people around the world should take to prevent the disastrous overheating of the planet Earth. Under the theme Post COP26 Action to Save the Planet | Media Solutions for Sustainable Future, The Summit is a call for active engagement of media in driving the agenda to secure the future of the next generations.

Join the conversation and register for the Summit at Registration Link: 6th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention

The ABU Media Summit is held three weeks after the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) at which over 25,000 delegates from Governments, UN agencies, NGOs, scientific communities, civil society, commerce and the media discussed how to avert the common existential threat facing all humanity, namely an increasing, human-induced carbon footprint which is contributing to global warming and climate change. It is a call for active engagement of media in driving the post-COP26 agenda.

The climate clisis has changed the dynamics of our societies and is impacting all aspects of human activities. The Summit is a proactive event, which seeks to address the urgency of the sitation, the need to act now. A line of high-level speakers will provide participants with an overview of the COP26 conference outcomes, next steps and most importantly how media professionals can engage their audinces for climate action and disaster prevention.

It is vital that media practitioners are part of the conversation and be the gateway in analysing and disseminating vital information from COP26 to readers, listeners and viewers in their home countries. However, we havent fully utilized the immense power and reach of media for educating broad audiences about climate change adaptation, mitigation and disaster prevention and preparedness.

Since 2014, the ABU has actively addressed the need for accurate reportage of the subject through a series of regional summits which highlight specific issues and provide journalists and content makers with the tangible skills they need to ensure the comprehensive delivery of invaluable information to readers, listeners and viewers.

Register Now! for the 6th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention.

Be part of the ABU Movement to bring media at the frontline of Climate Action and Disaster Prevention.

For more information please contact the Head of Secretary-General’s Office Ms Natalia Ilieva at: natalia@abu.org.my