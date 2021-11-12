Registration opens for ABU’s newest Media & Culture initiative

The ABU and Radio Romania have partnered to create Media & Culture Days, an international forum to discuss the role of media in making, promoting, and preserving culture and the arts in our changed times, with the inaugural edition taking place virtually, on 7 December 2021, 4-6PM MYT.

While the conference will take place in the shadow of COVID-19 and will inevitably discuss many issues through the lens of the pandemic, it will also begin a new series looking forward into the next decade at the important and complex issues of the media’s relationships with culture and the arts in a post-pandemic world.

It will bring together global media and culture experts to discuss such headline issues as: the roles media plays in cultural maintenance; how the media affects culture; and how important culture and the arts are in the activities and planning of broadcasters.

More information and registration is at the conference website: https://www.abu.org.my/eventer/abu-media-and-culture-days-2021/