Commercial Radio ad revenue up 6.1% in October

Commercial radio ad revenue remained in positive territory in the month of October with revenue up 6.1% compared to October 2020, according to data released by industry body Commercial Radio Australia.

Ad revenue for the five major Australian capital city markets totalled $59.064 million in October compared to $55.671 million a year ago.

“Roy Morgan Business Confidence saw the biggest increase in October so far for 2021 and this is reflected in the continued monthly year on year growth in radio ad revenues. The figures demonstrate that advertisers are increasingly confident as Sydney and Melbourne re-open,” said Joan Warner, chief executive officer of CRA.

Sydney stations reported a 4% year on year increase in ad revenue to $17.875 million in the month of October, while Melbourne stations were 9.4% higher at $17.602 million. Brisbane was up 2.4% to $9.715 million, Adelaide rose 1.5% to $5.600 million, and Perth stations increased 11.8 % to $8.272 million.

The figures include agency and direct ad revenue and were compiled by media data analytics company Milton Data.