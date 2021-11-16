New DW Media project ‘Aashti’ launches with German FO support

This month, DW will expand its media project “Aashti” to include live shows on web TV in Dari and Pashto, Afghanistan’s official languages. The project, sponsored by the German Foreign Office since September 2020, will be produced in association with Moby Media Group, Afghanistan’s largest private production company.

The new format tackles topics important to the people of Afghanistan, spotlighting the current political situation, the recent wave of migration and everyday issues, while highlighting Germany’s commitment to the region and crucial role in protecting freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

The show will feature a roster of Afghan contributors of a diverse set of social groups as well as analysts with expertise and inside knowledge of the Afghan situation. DW aims at giving voice to groups whose points of view have rarely been heard so far: women, among others, are to be more involved in the political discourse on Afghanistan. The talks will be supplemented by video reports, interview footage and social media posts such as Instagram Stories.

The show will primarily be broadcast via social media, DW website, and DW partners. Partners on the ground include Ariana TV, Afghan TV and Shamshad TV. DW partners with the private production company Moby Media Group for the first time to produce “Aashti”. The international broadcaster will work with a network of journalists from the show to produce exclusive features from Afghanistan and continue its newsgathering on the ground.