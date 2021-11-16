VTV Journalists Awarded

Outstanding press works in anti-corruption and their authors have been honoured at an award presentation ceremony of the third National Press Awards on the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena in Hanoi on November 13.

The organisation of the awards aims to promote social supervision and criticism of the VFF and socio-political organisations as well as the role of the people and the mass media in fighting corruption and wastefulness.

The special prize came to a three-episode documentary entitled “internal enemies” by a group of reporters from Vietnam Television’s Channel 1 (VTV1). (Photo: VNA)

This year, the organising board received 1,181 works in various media forms from 100 central and local media agencies.

The jury presented one special prize, along with four A, 10 B, 12 C and 18 consolidate prizes to 45 works.

The special prize came to a three-episode documentary entitled “internal enemies” by a group of reporters from Vietnam Television’s Channel 1 (VTV1).

Addressing the event, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien highlighted the contributions of the press and revolutionary journalists to corruption prevention and control work.