China Won Big! – ABU Prizes Award Presentation 2021

CMG-China was the biggest winner at the ABU Prizes Award Presentation 2021! It was held virtually hosted by Sharizan Borhan and Azura Zainal on November 17, viewed by 213 people via Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube Live. 17 content awards across Radio, TV and Digital Media were presented from 300 entries in total. (104 in Radio,167 in TV, 29 in Digital Media)

China Media Group won 4 awards in total; Radio Docudrama by China National Radio (CNR), Radio On-Air Personality by CNR, Radio ABU Perspective Award by China Radio International (CRI), and TV Entertainment by China Central Television (CCTV).

Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) won 3 Awards including TV News Reporting, TV ABU Perspective Award, and Digital Content Award. Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) won Radio Drama and TV Sport, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) won Radio Community Service Announcement, and Voice of Vietnam won Radio News Reporting and Radio Special Jury Prize. This is the first won for VOV in history.

Other winners are SMG-China (TV Drama), BBC-United Kingdom (Radio Documentary), RAI-Italy (TV Documentary), and WDR–Germany (TV Children).

Six organizations were also awarded certificates of commendation for their outstanding programmes praised by the juries. Commendations were awarded to KBS-Republic of Korea, CNR-China, CRI-China, IRIB-Iran, CCTV-China, and NHK-Japan.