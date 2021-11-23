Reality TV not Dead: TVNZ

The success of Celebrity Treasure Island has proved there is plenty of life left in reality television, says TVNZ director of content Cate Slater.

As part of Thursday’s annual TVNZ Showcase announcement, the state-owned broadcaster confirmed Celebrity Treasure Island had been locked in again for another season in 2022, while they will also launch new local versions of the cooking-based reality show Snackmasters, and Lego Masters NZ.

“Celebrity Treasure Island absolutely proved to us that the genre is not dead, and in fact it is thriving, but we need to modernise our storytelling,” said Slater.

“And what I loved about Celebrity Treasure Island was their sense of humour it came with, and the showcasing of a diverse range of talent.