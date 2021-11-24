Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun & Sung Si Kyung to host ‘2021 KBS Drama Awards’

Some good news for K-drama fans! The ‘2021 KBS Drama Awards’ will be taking place on New Year’s Eve this year on December 31! The event will be hosted by veteran MC Sung Si Kyung, joined this year by actress Kim So Hyun and actor Lee Do Hyun. In light of various entertainment activities returning to in-person status, the ‘2021 KBS Drama Awards’ will be held as an in-person event this year, while following all safety guidelines.

The KBS Drama Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the Korean Broadcasting System or KBS for outstanding achievements in Korean dramas aired on its network. It is held annually on 31 December. The highest honour of the ceremony is the ‘Grand Prize’ aka ‘Daesang’, awarded to the best actor or actress of the year. The KBS award first started in the year 1987 and actor Im Dong-Jin won the Grand Prize for ‘The Land’. Veteran actor Chun Ho Jin won the Grand Prize for the popular weekend family drama ‘Once Again’ in 2020.