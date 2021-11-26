360info Is a Go!

After extensive development at Monash University, the project known as The Global Academy will start a month-long closed trial on 22 November 2021 with international publishing partners representing more than 750 outlets. To be branded as 360info, this service will officially launch in January 2022.

360info is an independent information resource operating as a wire agency available to publishing and broadcasting content partners across the Asia-Pacific region. It is not designed to be a consumer-facing website, nor will it provide breaking news and/or opinion and commentary. Instead, it is a media resource providing contextual, explanatory and, at times, corrective information.

Professional curators will bring in the thinking, knowledge and research from universities across the region. With all content driven by evidence-based research, it will be freely available and able to be reworked similar to newswire content, but under Creative Commons 4.0 International.

In addition, selected ABU Members are part of the initial trial of the service and will be able to use any of the research reports in their broadcast news and online media platforms.

For more info please click this link