Festival of lights songs from AIR

The five-day festival of lights is one of the most popular holidays in India. AIR proudly shared some favourite songs on this occasion.

Song list:

1. Nagaramadhi Dipawali- Diwali in the City

2. Diwali Aali- Diwali is here!

3. Nawal Varsha Aaya- The new year has come!

4. Aaj Diwali Hasat Aali – Diwali has brought happiness

5. Aaj Diwali Aala Maaza Bhauraya – Diwali has arrived, my brother !