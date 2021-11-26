NHK’s Executive Vice President Masagaki Satoru chosen as the new ABU President

The ABU’s Annual General Assembly opened virtually on Wednesday with 250 broadcasters from about 70 countries and regions taking part. ABU members discussed a new mission for media to help resolve challenges that the world will be facing in the post-pandemic era. On Thursday, Masagaki said that when the world moves into a post-COVID era, he promises to listen to the voices of all members, encourage more cooperation, and build the value of the Union. He then stressed that he will do his utmost to make the Union a useful place to exchange knowledge and wisdom.

Mr Masagaki was born in 1960 in Sendai city, Japan and graduated from the Faculty of Political Scien Economics of Waseda University.

Since joining NHK in 1983 as news reporter, he has mainly covered political news. After serving as news editor for more than 10 years, he became Head of Political News Division in 2010, Editorial Controller News Department, Director of Osaka Station in 2015, Director of News Department in 2016, and Director of Public Relations Department in 2017.

He joined the NHK Executive Board as Senior Director in April 2019, and then assumed the post of Executive Vice President in April 2020. He will serve as ABU President through to the end of 2024.