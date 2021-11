Wadih el-Safi – the man with the golden voice

Wadih El Safi was a Lebanese singer, songwriter, composer and actor. He was known amongst his peers to have incarnated and raised the ceiling of all the singing styles and music of that era and added his own intricate new styles and genres to the existing national musical and singing heritage.

Song list:

1. Shalik Rafraf

2. Remshit Aynik

3. Rah Halfak

4. Jarou L Habayeb

5. Jannat

6. Helwi W Kazzabi

7. Hbbi LI tarakni

8. Bi Saha