ABU Digital Media Working Group Outlines Plans for 2022

The ABU Digital Media Working Group mapped out its planned activities and events for 2022 at its end-of-the-year meeting held on 29 November 2021. As part of new plans for next year, it was announced that a member assessment survey will be conducted early next year to better understand the common areas members can work together. This extensive survey will also pave way for planning specific digital strategy and content workshops and capacity building programs for members in the future. As an immediate follow-up to the survey, the Group members also agreed to organise one-on-one meetings led by ABU with the DMWG Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons in the first quarter of 2022 to identify key digital training, capacity building and knowledge sharing needs of members.

The main aim of this meeting was to catch up and hear digital media updates from the DMWG members. All members present at the meeting shared digital projects they have completed this year and highlighted some of the planned projects for next year at their respective organisations.

This meeting also featured for the first time a presentation from YouTube, one of the external partners ABU has invited to provide members with some key industry insights on emerging digital trends across the globe. The presentation on ’YouTube in the World of OTT Growth’ was delivered by Jin-Ah Yang, Regional Lead – YouTube TV Film & Sports Partnerships APAC. The presentation highlighted the findings of the study conducted in August this year to understand how YouTube users are engaging with other OTT services across the region and how streaming platforms can work with one another in such a fast-paced ecosystem change.

ABU also shared the plans in place for some of its key digital events including the #ABUdigital 2022 scheduled to be held on 15-16 June virtually and the ABU Digital Media Workshop on how to produce quality digital shorts scheduled to be held online on 28-30 March 2022 .

The Digital Media Working Group, previously known as New Media Task Group, was re-branded in June this year and now meets twice a year as part of the efforts to establish regular conversations between the members. The Group has also launched a meet-up series on Slack to stay connected with each other and discuss relevant digital media topics. The next Slack meet-up is scheduled to take place sometime in February 2022.