FBC to Shut Down Analogue Transmitters

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be shutting down their analogue free to air television transmitter in Sabeto and Nakobalevu from tomorrow following Government’s decision for the companies to move from analogue to the digital platform, Walesi.

This means that people in the affected areas will only be able to access the FBC TV signal via a Walesi set-top box connected to their home television set with a UHF antenna or through the Walesi app or via a Walesi satellite dish connected to the set-top box.

From tomorrow, people in the affected areas can no longer access the FBC TV signal via an antenna connected to their television set.

FBC CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the switch over is good for the people as the picture and sound quality will be better.

He says because of the work that Walesi has done, more Fijians in these areas will get better access to television.