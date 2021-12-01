Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2022 with Joyful Holiday Specials

Usher in 2022 on an upbeat note with Mediacorp’s merry medley of holiday programmes and feel-good family activities, anchored by its signature Let’s Celebrate 2022 annual countdown special that promises an exhilarating experience as we bounce into a new year.

Overview of Let’s Celebrate 2022

Hosted by 987 DJs Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez from The Float @ Marina Bay, highlights of Let’s Celebrate 2022 include:

A star-studded showcase of the best and brightest in Singapore music. Going “loud on local”, the show will bring together all-time fan favourites and trending new talents in thrilling collaborations with dancers and artists from the larger creative community.

A cross-island celebration with performances held at familiar and beloved landmarks in Singapore, such as Jewel Changi Airport, the Dragon Playground at Toa Payoh Lorong 6, Jalan Besar Stadium and the Bulim Bus Depot. Interspersed throughout the programme will be surprise salutations from Mediacorp stars and popular personalities across the Singapore cultural landscape, underscoring the unifying spirit and “hyperlocal” focus of the show.

An illuminating interlude comprising “live” shots of selected fireworks from the heartlands, the spectacular “Shine a Light” installation from The Promontory @ Marina Bay, and a dramatic 60-second countdown projection on the facade of the ArtScience Museum at midnight.