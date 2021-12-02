6th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention Now Open

The two-hour virtual event on 9th December will focus on the actions governments, businesses, NGOs and people around the world should take to prevent the disastrous overheating of the planet Earth. Under the theme Post COP26 Action to Save the Planet: Media Solutions for Sustainable Future, the Summit is a call for active engagement of media in driving the agenda to secure the future of the next generations. The Summit will be followed by 5 online webinars that explain the different components of the Global Green Deal – energy transformation, moving to Zero Carbon, water management, climate change adapted agriculture etc. The climate crisis has changed the dynamics of our societies and is impacting all aspects of human activities. The Summit is a proactive event, which seeks to address the urgency of the situation, the need to act now. A lineup of high-level speakers will provide participants with an overview of the COP26 conference outcomes, next steps and most importantly how media professionals can engage their audiences for climate action and disaster prevention.

It is vital that media practitioners are part of the conversation and be the gateway in analysing and disseminating vital information from COP26 to readers, listeners and viewers in their home countries. However, we havent fully utilized the immense power and reach of media for educating broad audiences about climate change adaptation, mitigation and disaster prevention and preparedness.

Since 2014, the ABU has actively addressed the need for accurate reportage of the subject through a series of regional summits which highlight specific issues and provide journalists and content makers with the tangible skills they need to ensure the comprehensive delivery of invaluable information to readers, listeners and viewers. We hope that the sixth edition of the Summit will accelerate the media engagement for saving lives and building resilient communities.