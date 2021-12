Lebanese singer Julia Boutros

Julia Boutros gained her fame in the 1980s. She has glamour in her style of music with seriousness and social responsibility. Her sincerity and true feelings while she sings drove her audience to respect her and cherish her style.

Song list:

1. Betnafas Horiyi

2. Ya Ossas

3. Shi Ghareeb

4. El Baher Elhadi

5. Nihna Al amal L Jayi

6. Intasara Lubnan

7. Oua tkoun nsit

8. Ala Shou

9. La Baahlamak