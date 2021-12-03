Inaugural edition of Media & Culture Days ready to launch

The ABU and Radio Romania’s newest initiative, Media & Culture Days, an international forum to discuss the role of media in making, promoting, and preserving culture and the arts is taking place virtually, on 7 December 2021, 4-6PM MYT.

While the conference will take place in the shadow of COVID-19 and will inevitably discuss many issues through the lens of the pandemic, it will also begin a new series looking forward into the next decade at the important and complex issues of the media’s relationships with culture and the arts in a post-pandemic world.

It will bring together global media and culture experts to discuss such headline issues as: the roles media plays in cultural maintenance; how the media affects culture; and how important culture and the arts are in the activities and planning of broadcasters.

You can register at the conference website: https://www.abu.org.my/eventer/abu-media-and-culture-days-2021/