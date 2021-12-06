All India Radio gets 3 new FM stations

Three new FM stations of All India Radio have been inaugurated in the north-eastern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The new stations will extend the reach of All India Radio, especially in the Indo-Nepal border areas.

At the same time, an earth station of the Doordarshan news centre in Gorakhpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh, was also inaugurated.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Singh Thakur, said the earth station would ensure that local TV programmes originating from Gorakhpur would now reach all over the country.

The minister said three more FM stations would open soon in Sultanpur, Rampur and Maharajganj, other districts in the state.