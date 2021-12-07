Fiji TV granted 12-year operator licence

Fiji Television Ltd has been granted a Television Broadcast Operator Licence for a period of 12 years.

That became effective on 1 December, The Fiji Times reports.

The licence was granted under the Television and Online Streaming Act 1992 by Attorney General and Minister of Communication Aiyaz Saiyed-Khaiyum.

According to the company’s announcement to the South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPX), the licence came into effect subsequent to the migration of Fiji TV’s analogue free-to-air signal to the Digital Television platform (Walesi).

The licence entitles FTV to operate a free-to-air television broadcast service.

In the announcement, FTV chairman Deepak Rathod said the 12-year broadcast licence would enhance investor confidence in Fiji TV as a listed company.